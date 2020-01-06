Season of revelry | THE DAILY HERALD

Curaçao’s 50th anniversary Carnival celebration kicked off with a jump-up from Plasa Mundo Merced at Waaigat to the Antoine Maduro stadium of SUBT in Kintjan. Participants danced through streets “p’ariba di brùg” that are no longer part of the regular parades because they are not allowed to pass over the Queen Emma pontoon bridge anymore for safety reasons. Music was provided by DJ KLeine, “Ekpresando Ritmo i Ambiente” (ERA) and a steel band.

