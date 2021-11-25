‘Season of Storms’ presented to Philipsburg Jubilee Library | THE DAILY HERALD

Library director Glenderlin Holiday receiving a copy of “SOS: Season of Storms” from the author, Fabian Badejo at Philipsburg Jubilee Library. (FAB photo)

PHILIPSBURG–The poetry book, SOS: Season of Storms by Fabian Badejo, is now available at Philipsburg Jubilee Library (PJL), says Jacqueline Sample of House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP).

Badejo presented the book recently to PJL director Glenderlin Holiday.

“We very much appreciate the gesture,” said Holiday. She pointed out that it is library policy to house and promote works by the island’s authors.

“It is an honour for me to have this book in the library, which has gone through its own storms like most of us did in Irma and the subsequent COVID-19 pandemic,” said Badejo.

While the journalist in Badejo does not leave out stormy events in other parts of the world, SOS focusses on intense natural and man-made storms that the St. Martin people and the land itself have been going through since Hurricane Irma.

“In most of this collection, Badejo uses details, rather than the vernacular of the island, to ground his poems in St. Martin,” said researcher and author Mark Yokoyama in the introduction to the book.

SOS: Season of Storms is available at Van Dorp and Arnia’s bookstores, the African Market on Front Street (across from Oranje School), SOS Radio in Marigot, Amazon, and SPDbooks.org.

