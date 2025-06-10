SECDA hosts successful team-building event for early childhood educators | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the team-building event.

COLE BAY–St. Maarten Early Childhood Development Association (SECDA) hosted its annual Team-building Day for members of the association on Friday, May 30.

In total, 14 preschools closed their doors for the day following the Ascension Day holiday to allow teachers and staff to take part in the initiative focused on wellness, professional growth and collaboration.

The event took place at Port de Plaisance and featured “a dynamic schedule” of activities designed to support the well-being and teamwork of preschool and after-school educators.

The day began with “a rejuvenating” yoga session led by Tanya Power-Stevens, who provided participants with helpful relaxation techniques to unwind after a busy day in the classroom.

This was followed by a practical session with Coach Les Brown, who demonstrated the benefits of water therapy to relieve muscle tension and promote physical well-being – an essential aspect of self-care for educators. The final segment was led by SECDA’s Khalila Joseph-Aventurin, who guided participants through a meaningful team-building game. Her session emphasised the true essence of collaboration, bonding, and workplace unity, leaving educators with valuable strategies to bring back to their respective schools.

SECDA thanked management of MMCNV for granting access to the pool facilities at Port de Plaisance. Their support was instrumental in the success of this event, according to a press release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/secda-hosts-successful-team-building-event-for-early-childhood-educators-2