Second day of JMC meeting ends with Royal Reception | THE DAILY HERALD

Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster (centre, second left) and other leaders of the Overseas Territories at Buckingham Palace with King Charles (centre, left).

ANGUILLA–The official meetings of the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) closed on Wednesday evening. It was described as an excellent round of meetings in a report from London, that noted that there is much work to do as Anguilla and the other Overseas Territories put forward their individual and collective causes for advancement. The central theme of the meetings and the undertones of the focus was “Partnership for progress”.

Following the close of the meetings His Majesty King Charles III hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace for the leaders of the British Overseas Territories attending the JMC. Anguilla’s delegation was headed by Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster and included Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism Haydn Hughes, Permanent Secretary Kathleen Rogers and Public Relations Officer Ivan Connor. The delegation returns to Anguilla on Saturday, November 18.

