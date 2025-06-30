Second fatal shooting in one week shocks nation | THE DAILY HERALD

Area of shooting incident in The Valley that was cordoned off for a few hours.

ANGUILLA–A shooting occurred at 11:00am on Friday, June 27, at the Sol Gas Station on Albert Lake Drive in The Valley. The victim, Pajal Liburd (25) of Rey Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene. It comes after a shooting death on Tuesday, June 24, when a man was found in his car at Sile Bay.

Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF), Haslyn Patterson said, “Today [Fri-day – Ed.], our community is again reeling from a senseless act of violence that has claimed yet an-other life. This marks the ninth homicide so far this year, including one individual who remains missing and whose disappearance is being investigated as a homicide. I wish to express my deepest condo-lences to all those families whose lives have been forever changed.”

He said that the police investigation is active and they are following several promising leads. He noted that there will be more officers in communities as they are stepping up patrols and operations to deter further violence.

He urged every single person in the community to come forward if they know of anyone in posses-sion of guns or know how they are coming into the island. “If you know something, no matter how small, share it. Tell us who has guns, where they are kept, and how they were obtained. You can share information confidentially through SecureAXA.com or with an officer you trust. See Something. Hear Something. Type Something. Together, we can stop this violence and take back our communities.”

Governor Julia Crouch said, “I am extremely concerned about the latest acts of violence over the last week that have again shaken our community. I strongly condemn the murders of two young men. My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the families and loved ones of the victims. I recog-nise the profound grief and fear these incidents have caused, and we stand in solidarity with all those affected. These acts of violence are not reflective of the Anguilla we know and cherish.”

She assured the public that all necessary resources are being deployed to identify and apprehend those responsible. She urged anyone with knowledge of these crimes to come forward and thanked those who had already done so.

“I have spoken too with the premier. We are united in our determination to protect our communi-ties and uphold the rule of law. We need Anguillians to come together. We must not allow fear or vi-olence to define us. Let us support one another, stand firm against those who seek to do harm, and work collectively to preserve the peace and safety of our island.”

Premier Cora Richardson Hodge, in a radio address, said, “It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we address the tragic and senseless loss of two young men whose lives were cut short by gun vi-olence over the past few days. On behalf of the government and people of Anguilla, we extend our sincerest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones affected by this unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of sorrow.

“Anguilla is a close-knit and peace-loving community. The acts of violence that occurred are not only heartbreaking, they are unacceptable. The taking of any life, especially that of our young people, shakes the very foundation of who we are as an island. It disrupts families, it traumatises our commu-nities and it threatens the safe environment we have worked so hard to build and preserve.”

She said that the government is working with the RAPF, community leaders, schools, churches and civil society to strengthen prevention efforts, improve community policing and offer young people

better alternatives through education, mentorship, employment and mental health support.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/second-fatal-shooting-in-one-week-shocks-nation