Second group of Sandals employees off to Jamaica | THE DAILY HERALD

The group prior to departure

WILLEMSTAD–A second batch of team members from Sandals Royal Curaçao are now in Jamaica after departing the island on January 17. The newly recruited employees join countrymen already undergoing training at various Sandals Resorts.

On hand to extend best wishes and words of encouragement was Artoir Herrera of the Department of Labour, hotel executives and members of the management team, as the group prepared to board their flight.

“This is a big opportunity for Curaçao and I am very proud to see so many locals going on this trip. It is not something we see very often so I encourage you to use this opportunity. Grasp it with both hands. Go, learn, come back and teach others,” shared Herrera.

Team members expressed being equally thankful for the opportunity and looking forward to the experience. “I am going to Negril for my training, and I am super excited. I am ready to learn more and to also lead my team to do their best. This is my second time to Negril, Jamaica, and I can’t wait to get there,” shared Jienny Raffo, a recruit in the Food & Beverage Department.

These team members will be trained and exposed to best practices in their specific departments as well as the overall award-winning Sandals brand standards. “This will position them to successfully deliver world-class service to guests at Sandals Royal Curaçao when the resort opens in April this year,” stated a release.

“In addition, they will form a part of the elite team charged with ensuring service consistency among their colleagues through ongoing resort-based training aimed at maintaining the luxury-included resort chains’ services.”

According to Bernice Falconi, a member of the first group who journeyed to Jamaica, her experience has been going very well so far. “The team at Sandals Royal Caribbean where I am in Montego Bay has really hosted us very well. The team members have a high level of expertise and experience that I have not really seen in a lot of places.”

“Our orientation here has been very detailed. I am currently training in the Club Sandals Department and being guided by a senior Club Sandals agent who has taught me a lot already. I am looking forward to the rest of the training here and learning more about my role,” she shared.

Sandals Royal Curaçao has so far identified over 500 candidates who are currently receiving and accepting official offers. The resort is still seeking an additional 400 employees and is inviting qualified persons to apply for employment as dining room servers, cocktail servers, bartenders, cooks, room attendants, butlers, front office agents, concierge agents, wedding coordinators, wedding planners, wedding servers and massage therapists.

