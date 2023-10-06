Second student shot and killed | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Following the shooting incident reported yesterday at the Ronald Webster Park where a student was shot and received emergency treatment for his injury, a teacher reported another student missing and after a search by police a 14-year-old boy was found shot and killed late yesterday evening.

Further information will be available later when the Governor, Acting Premier, and the Commissioner of Police hold a press conference.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/second-student-shot-and-killed