Section Youth Health Care announces Breastfeeding Photo Contest winners | THE DAILY HERALD

Group photo of winners and representatives from CPS/YHC.

First place winner Cecilia Goodman-Jankie.

PHILIPSBURG–The sixth Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest winners have been announced. The judging selection process took place at the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Offices at the Vineyard Office Building on August 3.

The contest was organised as part of World Breastfeeding Week 2023 (WBW) which took place from August 1 to 7 under the theme, “Enabling Breastfeeding, making a difference for working parents”.

The Section Youth Health Care, which falls under the CPS, spearheaded St. Maarten’s participation in the contest. Cecilia Goodman-Jankie was declared the winner, while Kimoya Sinclair and Fayethe Yeung secured second and third place, respectively.

Participants who contributed great photos, but did not place in the top three were Ayumi Bervoets, Humera Alam, Juli Ann Richardson, Latoya Jacobs, Rosalie Realon, Natasia Verheijen, and Clarissa Mardenborough.

The judges for the contest were Joran Romain, D’antoinette Roger-Sorton, and Sabrina Vrutaal. YHC thanked everyone who participated in the photo contest and is looking forward to the next one. The sponsors who contributed to the mothers were Pink Pearl, FitFoods, and Boolchands.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival. Breast milk is safe, clean and contains antibodies which help protect against many common childhood illnesses. “Breast milk provides all the energy and nutrients that the infant needs for the first months of life, and it continues to provide up to half or more of a child’s nutritional needs during the second half of the first year, and up to one third during the second year of life.

“Breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests, are less likely to be overweight or obese and less prone to diabetes later in life. Women who breastfeed also have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancers,” the WHO concluded.

Section YHC which falls under CPS, said that WBW activities were part of CPSs annual calendar of health observances which is aimed at promoting health-related issues and topics on a monthly basis.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/section-youth-health-care-announces-breastfeeding-photo-contest-winners