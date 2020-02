Little mermaids, bouncing jellyfish and little tykes dressed up as everything from cars to jungle animals marched through Philipsburg on Friday morning for the annual Asha Stevens Hillside Christian Schools Book Week.

This year’s theme was “Dive into a good book”. Pupils and their teachers march through town to close off the week and to share the joy and encourage reading.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/seen-from-above