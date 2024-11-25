Selikor will install underground bins | THE DAILY HERALD

Equipped with hydraulic system.

WILLEMSTAD–“Serviso di Limpiesa Korsou” Selikor during a press conference presented its 2023 annual report, new garbage trucks and a new waste-storage option being introduced in Curaçao, with underground waste containers. These will be placed in the busiest residential areas with the aim of keeping them clean and tidy.

The underground bins are made of durable materials, such as steel or concrete, and are resistant to various weather conditions. They are equipped with a hydraulic system that allows the container to be raised for emptying.

There are various types, including for general waste, paper, cardboard and glass, allowing for separation and recycling. The government-owned company calls it an investment in more optimal and hygienic collection.

During the press conference, the public could view the five new garbage trucks, in addition to the underground containers. A demonstration of the equipment was given at the Selikor parking lot in Parera.

General Manager Wesley Kook stated that with the five new garbage trucks, the service of household waste collection has been optimised. “With the purchase of these new vehicles, improved stability in the service will be visible.”

He also elaborated on the impact of the project in which the government pays for the free disposal of waste by users of the landfill. Kook explained that a recent study indicated that Curaçao produces approximately 213,000 tons of waste annually. This amounts to 1,300 kilos of waste per inhabitant per year.

Of these 213,000 tons, Selikor receives 129,000 tons to process. The project in which the government pays for the free disposal of waste at the landfill will result in a total of 200,000 tons of deposited waste in 2024.

Kook also presented the 2023 annual account to Minister Sithree van Heydoorn, representing Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas (also Environment and Nature) and to Minister of Public Health Javier Silvania (all MFK). The document includes the financial report that

was previously approved by the Supervisory Board.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/selikor-will-install-underground-bins