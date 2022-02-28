Senator Rosenmöller tests positive for COVID-19 virus | THE DAILY HERALD

Delegation leader of the Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations of the Dutch Parliament’s First Chamber Paul Rosenmöller (second left) with other senators listening to Commissioner Bruce Zagers explaining Saba’s new harbour project.

SABA–A delegation of thirteen members of the Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations of the Dutch Parliament’s First Chamber, the Senate, is currently carrying out working visits to the six islands of the Dutch Caribbean. During regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which is required prior to the delegation’s departure to St. Eustatius from Saba, delegation leader Paul Rosenmöller tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Monday.

Rosenmöller, who is a senator for the green-left party GroenLinks, immediately went into quarantine in Saba after receiving this positive test result. The other delegation members tested negative.

Government Commissioner in St. Eustatius Alida Francis has been informed about this test result.

The COVID-19 regulations in Statia allow for the First Chamber delegation members to continue their working visit in Statia while strictly adhering to the locally applicable COVID-19 regulations. The delegation left for Statia late Monday afternoon.

Vice Chairman of the Permanent Commission for Kingdom Relations Toine Beukering will act as the delegation leader for the remaining working visits.

The Permanent Committee’s working visits to St. Maarten and Saba have already been completed. The delegation members said they were “grateful” for the good organisation and reception by their various discussion partners.

The Senate delegation left Saba for St. Eustatius on late Monday afternoon without its delegation leader Paul Rosenmöller. The delegation is now headed by Toine Beukering (left).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/senator-rosenmoeller-tests-positive-for-covid-19-virus