Senator Victorin Lurel’s son found dead from suspected heart attack | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Guadeloupe Première reported on Monday the death of Guadeloupe Senator and former Minister of Overseas Territories Victorin Lurel’s only son Nicolas Lurel (38).

According to the report, Nicolas was found unresponsive at the wheel of his parked car near the Basse-Terre bus station on Monday afternoon. Paramedics attempted to revive him but to no avail, and he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The news is particularly shocking for past and present St. Martin elected officials who have had a long association with Victorin Lurel over the years.

“It is with great sorrow that I learned this afternoon of the grief of our fellow Senator from Guadeloupe, Victorin Lurel,” said President Daniel Gibbs in a statement.

“I offer him my sincere support and all my comfort in the face of this ordeal, which is so difficult for a father to bear. My elected colleagues from the Territorial Council join me in extending to him our heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of St. Martin. Victorin Lurel and his family are in our prayers. Our hearts go out to him and our thoughts are with him and his family.”

Nicolas Lurel had worked as Parliamentary Secretary to one of the Members of Parliament and had recently changed jobs.

