Senior citizen awaits status update on medical aid from Social Affairs | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Consumers Coalition representative Raymond Jessurun with Melvina Arrindell.

PHILIPSBURG–Senior citizen Melvina Arrindell continues to face roadblocks in obtaining healthcare coverage from the Department of Labour Affairs and Social Services.

Arrindell re-filed an application at Social Services on November 27 as instructed by the department. St. Maarten Consumers Coalition representative Raymond Jessurun told The Daily Herald that Social Services had promised Arrindell when she submitted her application that a decision would be provided by December 27. He said that both he and Arrindell had followed up with the department on several occasions about the status of her application.

Jessurun said he later received an email from Social Services department head Peggy-Ann Dros about Arrindell’s application. To date she has not received approval for medical aid.

Jessurun made clear that no formal response or update had been provided to the applicant herself. He said this was an inappropriate way to treat the applicant.

Jessurun and Arrindell decided on Tuesday to obtain legal help in addressing the ongoing issue. Jessurun said Arrindell has been waiting since 2016 to get medical aid from government so that she can access proper medical treatment. They met with lawyer Cor Merx, who will provide Arrindell with legal assistance in her case to gain medical coverage/assistance from government.

Arrindell sustained a broken arm as a result of a fall in August last year. As she had no medical coverage at the time, she was forced to pay out of pocket for medical assistance to treat her injury. Further medical treatment is needed, but due to the cost of her surgery she is unable to pay out of pocket once again. After several failed attempts to obtain medical aid from government, Arrindell reach out to the Coalition for help in addressing the matter.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93823-senior-citizen-awaits-status-update-on-medical-aid-from-social-affairs