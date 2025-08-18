Senior in Red Cross Home worried about roof leaks as hurricane season peak draws nearer | THE DAILY HERALD

Containers on the floor of the elderly resident’s home to collect the water from the leaking roof.

BELVEDERE–A 71-year-old pensioner living in the Red Cross Homes in Belvedere says she narrowly avoided serious injury after slipping on rainwater leaking into her apartment from her roof, which has been leaking for almost a year.

She was saved only by a nearby table that broke her fall. The senior, who will turn 72 in two months, says she has slipped once more since then and fears the next fall could result in serious injury if nothing is done.

The leaks have created serious safety concerns and she is calling attention to problem that has persisted for almost a year. She wants her roof fixed. “It’s very annoying,” she said. “Twice I slipped, and it's a good thing I had a table to grab onto. If I fall a third time, it might not be okay. Getting up at night with a wet floor is dangerous.”

The senior described repeated efforts to alert St. Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF) about the hazards caused by water intrusion. She said not only her unit but all the top-row apartments in the complex leak during rainfall, forcing residents to place buckets throughout their homes. “They say they will check it out and none of them ever came,” she said.

She recounted that in August 2024, after strong winds blew away parts of the roof covering, water began to seep into multiple areas of her home, including the living room, kitchen, and bathroom, through a now visible patch in the ceiling she describes as “horrible.”

Despite verbal assurances, no repairs have been made. She recalled one visit by a technician who said the roof needed inspection but could not continue because he had no ladder. Since then, she says, no one has returned.

Her apartment also has mould from the persistent leaks, creating a serious health risk. Her son said he bought her an air purifier to help with the mould, but added that this is not an ideal or permanent solution.

She visited the SMHDF office several times but to no avail. “I was there on Friday, and the girl took my number and said she would call, but I never heard from her,” she said.

With the peak of hurricane season approaching, the situation is causing added stress. “I cannot be at peace knowing that when the weather changes, I have to put buckets everywhere,” she said.

She said her neighbours, all seniors, have similar issues. “I just want them to fix the problem,” she said.

“The Daily Herald” was unable to reach SMHDF on Monday evening for comment.

A spot on the roof where it is leaking.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/senior-in-red-cross-home-worried-about-roof-leaks-as-hurricane-season-peak-draws-nearer