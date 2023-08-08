Senior League champs given hero’s welcome | THE DAILY HERALD

World Series winners



WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao honoured its Senior League Baseball champions on Monday at Plaza Brion in Otrobanda. “Liga Pa’bou” won the World Series 2023 in Easley, South Carolina, representing the Caribbean region.

The programme started at Hato airport when they arrive at 3:15pm from the US. They were received by Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports OWCS Sithree van Heydoorn, along with other members of the Pisas II Cabinet.

This was followed by a motorcade per trailer along the usual carnival parade route. The activity at Plaza Brion which started at 6:00pm included speeches by government representatives and the main sponsor as well as musical entertainment from the Orirí group, One Flavaz plus DJs Diego and Leannon Rumaay.

Government asked the entire community to come out of their homes and greet the players along the route “in recognition of their achievement, which has made the name of our beloved Curaçao resonate on television and radio channels worldwide, showing how great we are.”

“In this way, together with the people, government expresses its gratitude to our youngsters for their priceless accomplishment,” stated a release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/senior-league-champs-given-hero-s-welcome