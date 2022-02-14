Senior man victim of armed robbery | THE DAILY HERALD

A police vehicle at the scene of the altercation on Fort Oranjestraat.



ST. EUSTATIUS–An 81-year-old man was robbed by two masked and armed men who forced their way into his home on Paramiraweg in St. Eustatius on Saturday, February 12.

The two men attacked and robbed their victim of his money. The case is currently under investigation.

That same night an altercation took place between members of one family and an individual at a business location on Fort Oranjestraat. Members of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN arrived at the scene, but at that point the group had already left the scene. The individual was advised to come to the police station to give his side of the incident.

A sizable crowd witnessed the altercation, a video of which has been circulating on social media.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/senior-man-victim-of-armed-robbery-2