Seniors get priority service when collecting motor vehicle stickers | THE DAILY HERALD

A senior collecting her 2026 motor vehicle sticker.

PHILIPSBURG–Seniors aged 62 and older will receive priority service during the 2026 Motor Vehicle Sticker distribution at the Receivers Office on Pond Island, the Sint Maarten Tax Administration announced.

At Window 6, seniors will be given fast-track assistance for payments and priority when collecting their stickers at the collection window. The initiative is intended to reduce waiting times and provide a smooth and convenient experience for the senior community.

The Receiver’s Office will be open from 8:00am to 3:30pm throughout February. Cash payments will be accepted daily until 3:00pm.

Seniors are encouraged to go prepared with their valid insurance, inspection card, and bill of sale, if applicable, to ensure a seamless process and to take full advantage of the priority service.

The final deadline to complete payments and collect the 2026 motor vehicle stickers is Friday, February 27.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/seniors-get-priority-service-when-collecting-motor-vehicle-stickers