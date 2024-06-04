Seniors set to enjoy magical evening at annual Prom Night | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten High School Seniors is getting ready for their big night in an “Enchanted Forest” on June 30.

PHILIPSBURG–Teen Times is gearing up for its highly anticipated Prom Night event, set to take place at Astra on Sunday, June 30.

This year’s theme, “Enchanted Forest,” promises to transport attendees to a magical wonderland filled with memories that will last a lifetime.

Teen Times describes Prom Night as a celebration of youth and friendship, marking the end of the school year for high school seniors as they prepare to embark on the next chapter of their lives.

The Class of 2024 is preparing to attend this very formal affair, exclusively for the senior (exam) students of Milton Peters College, St. Dominic High, St. Maarten Vocational and Training School, Academy PSVE, St. Maarten Academy, Sundial School, Learning Unlimited Preparatory School, Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) Comprehensive Secondary Education (CSE) High, Caribbean International Academy (CIA), Charlotte Brookson Academy (CBA), and French St. Martin.

Prom Night gives students the opportunity to come together one last time before parting ways to pursue their futures in further studies or the workforce. According to Teen Times, Prom Night is a formal party with activities in between, organised to give seniors a stylish send-off to their high school years.

This year, the décor at Prom Night will correspond to the theme “Enchanted Forest.”

“Our theme changes every year,” stated Teen Times. “Students don’t have to dress to match the theme, but we don’t discourage it either.”

“What is a Prom? A Prom is one night where students create a lifetime of memories. We provide the venue, the music, the snacks, and the ambiance. They simply have to bring the fun and the Prom spirit. That is all. They create their own fun.”

Over the past 28 years, Prom Night has grown in popularity and significance among students. Traditions such as crowning a Prom King and Queen, exchanging corsages and boutonnières and other activities enhance the magical atmosphere and contribute to the sense of tradition, said Teen Times. “Prom is a night filled with significant moments and lasting memories. Students capture the enchantment of the evening through photographs with friends and loved ones.”

Central to Prom Night are the awards for Prom King and Queen, Prom Prince and Princess, Best Couple, Best Dressed girl and boy and more. Additionally, Teen Times presents a prize for the “Best Arrival” at Prom, adding to the spectacle of the evening.

Entrance to Prom Night 2023 is US $20 per student.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/seniors-set-to-enjoy-magical-evening-at-annual-prom-night