Septic truck accident | THE DAILY HERALD

Police are currently responding to an incident on Mount William Hill involving a septic truck overturning as it descended towards the French side. The truck fell onto a car with a French license plate, which was ascending the hill toward the Belle Plaine border. Thankfully, according to Police spokesperson Joe Josepha, there are no reports of serious injuries.

The truck, en route to the wastewater facility on Illidge Road, is leaking sewage water. Police have made arrangements for the truck's removal. Meanwhile, members of the Traffic Department of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM are on site to help regulate traffic. The accident has caused roadblocks in both directions.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/septic-truck-accident