SER meets with SMSPA | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Treasurer of SMSPA and Sub-member on SER Jeannia Dupersoy; SMSPA member Patricia Rogers; President of SMSPA and SER Board member Nzinga Lake and SER Chairman Harlec Doran.

PHILIPSBURG–SER Chairman Harlec Doran invited newly appointed SER board representatives – the St. Maarten Small Properties Association (SMSPA) – to an open dialogue on October 18.

The meeting focused on key matters concerning the role of SER and SMSPA as an employers’ representative. “Our association is extremely grateful to be a part of this distinguished board of directors for the very first time. This opportunity will allow us to discuss all important crucial matters affecting our social and economic development,” said Lake.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ser-meets-with-smspa