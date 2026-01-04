SER submits advice on misuse of short-term labour contracts | THE DAILY HERALD

VSA Minister Richinel Brug (left) and SER Policy Advisor Jamie Mourillon.

PHILIPSBURG–The Social Economic Council SER on December 19, 2025, submitted its advice on the draft national ordinance amending Book 7, Title 10 of the Civil Code to Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug.

The advice addresses the repeated and prolonged use of short-term labour contracts for work that is structural and ongoing, rather than temporary or project-based, in St. Maarten.

The submission was made by Policy Advisor Jamie Mourillon, on behalf of SER Chairman Harlec Doran, and was accompanied by Secretary-General Gerard Richardson. The advice was prepared following a request originally received on April 12, 2023, from the former Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor.

After months of deliberations, stakeholders reached a consensus on Thursday, December 18, 2025. The draft legislation aims to prevent misuse of fixed-term employment agreements and ensure that short-term contracts are used appropriately.

The SER has submitted its recommendations to the Government and expressed confidence that Minister Brug will give due consideration to the advice. The Council said that through timely and decisive action, these measures will strengthen the labour market and improve working conditions in St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ser-submits-advice-on-misuse-of-short-term-labour-contracts