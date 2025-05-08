Sergio Blomont is SVOBE’s new Education Director | THE DAILY HERALD

Sergio Blomont

PHILIPSBURG–Foundation for Secondary Education SVOBE has appointed Sergio Blomont as its new Education Director, effective May 1, 2025.

In his new role, Blomont will be responsible for the overall educational direction and daily operations of Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School.

As Education Director, Blomont will oversee educational quality, supervise personnel, support school development, and coordinate student support services, including the annual book fund. He will also join SVOBE’s Central Management Team (CMT), which includes Finance Director Sixto Peters and General Director Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford. Duggins-Horsford, who now operates from SVOBE’s headquarters, chairs the CMT, represents the foundation’s Board and ensures that the schools function in alignment with its strategic goals.

Blomont is returning to SVOBE after having previously served as Coordinator and Acting Department Head of MPC’s PKL/PBL Department. His prior tenure left what the foundation described as a strong impression.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in education, technical vocational training, and construction. Since 2018, he served as Director of National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA). His professional background also includes years working on major construction projects in the Netherlands and teaching experience both there and on St Maarten.

Blomont holds academic degrees in Education in Technical Science and Built Environment. His professional interests include technical vocational education, adult learning, and science and Information Technology.

SVOBE said it views Blomont’s return as an opportunity to continue strengthening the educational outcomes at MPC and Sundial School, which have played a key role in St. Maarten’s education system for more than five decades.

