Seven cars burn in garage parking lot | THE DAILY HERALD

A firefighter standing near the destroyed vehicles.

SUCKER GARDEN–Seven vehicles were destroyed in a fire in the storage parking lot of Lulu’s Garage in Sucker Garden on Sunday morning.

The St. Maarten Fire Department was called to the grounds of the towing company around 8:45am Sunday because several cars were on fire. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 9:30am, but by then the fire had already destroyed seven cars.

Police were also on the scene and authorities have started the investigation into the fire’s cause.

However, the cause of the fire remained unknown as of press time Sunday night.

