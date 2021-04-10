Seven cases Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–As of Friday, April 9th seven persons tested positive for coronavirus and there was one recovery, bringing the active infections to 39. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 2,182.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 38 people in home isolation. One COVID-19 patient remains at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The pandemic has so far claimed 27 lives on the island.

The number of recoveries since the first local case surfaced has increased to 2116. Thirty-two persons are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 2,644 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 24, 628 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

VSA Minister Richard Panneflek urged the community to remain vigilant and continue to wear your masks, practice the 2-metre social distancing rule, sanitize and wash hands frequently, and refrain from mass gathering’s. “Most importantly if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call your family doctor.”

