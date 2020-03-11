Seven on cruise ship tested for coronavirus | THE DAILY HERALD

Epidemiologist Izzy Gerstenbluth comes off the vessel with hands behind his back to avoid contact.

WILLEMSTAD–The cruise ship MS Braemar operated by Fred Olsen docked in Curaçao’s St. Anna Bay on Tuesday, but none of its occupants could disembark.

The Department of Public Health had been notified that at least three crew members and one passenger were suffering from symptoms like those of the dreaded coronavirus. A team of medical experts led by epidemiologist Izzy Gerstenbluth boarded the vessel and ended up testing seven persons for the potentially fatal disease.

The MS Braemar in port.

The cruise line itself had sounded the alarm. Its onboard physician took the necessary measures by isolating the four people in question, but tests will now show if they are really infected with COVID-19.

The ship was permitted to refuel but left after that, pending the laboratory results to determine how to continue its trip.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/seven-on-cruise-ship-tested-for-coronavirus