Seven persons injured in multiple traffic accidents | THE DAILY HERALD

Car crashes into a pole on A.T. Illidge Road.

PHILIPSBURG–In the course of Thursday up to and including Saturday, seven people were injured due to five road accidents. Some of the victims had to be transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM informed on Sunday.

Heavily damaged cars on A.G. Arnell Boulevard.

A truck of recycling company Meadowlands landed on its side after a collision at the roundabout near Indigo Bay.

Mentioning four separate car accidents and one accident involving a motorbike, KPSM said that “these incidents highlight the importance of remaining focused while operating a vehicle and the potential consequences of not doing so”.

No information was provided on how the accidents happened, or where. KPSM stated the accidents occurred “on various roads”. From pictures it can be deducted one incident involved a car hitting an electricity pole on A.T. Illidge Road while going up Mount William Hill in Middle Region. Another picture shows two cars involved in a collision on G.A. Arnell Boulevard, the steep road that meanders between St. Maarten Medical Center in Cay Hill and the roundabout on the hill near Indigo Bay. A third accident occurred at this roundabout, involving a truck of recycling company Meadowlands landing on its side.

Police did not reveal where the fourth accident took place, nor where the motorbike crashed.

Five accidents in a three-day-period is not unusual on St. Maarten. In comparison: in the first 11 weeks of 2023, a total of 353 car accidents were registered. That comes down to an average of nine accidents every two days. This number was 10 per cent higher than the average number of accidents in the same period in 2022.

As the yearly number of traffic accidents keeps increasing, KPSM reminds all drivers and road users to prioritize their safety and that of others by adopting responsible driving habits. “It is crucial to remain attentive and focused at all times while on the streets, as distractions can lead to unfortunate situations such as these accidents,” KPSM stated on Sunday.

The Traffic Department, as well as management of KPSM, urge road users to refrain from using mobile devices while driving, observe traffic rules and regulations, maintain a safe and reasonable speed and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

Car drivers are urged to always wear seat belts and ensure all passengers are properly restrained, while persons on scooters and motorbikes are warned to always wear helmets.

“By adhering to these guidelines and being vigilant on the roads, we can collectively contribute to a safer community and reduce the occurrence of incidents,” KPSM concluded, adding: “We appreciate the support of the community in maintaining road safety.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/seven-persons-injured-in-multiple-traffic-accidents