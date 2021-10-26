Seven scooters confiscated in ‘zero tolerance controls’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Scooters confiscated by police on Sunday.

PHILIPSBURG–Several motorcyclists and scooter riders were subjected to a traffic control in Cole Bay executed by the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM on Sunday, October 24. Seven scooters were confiscated by police during the controls, due to various offences.

Police reiterate their warning to motorcyclists and scooter riders about the confiscation of motorbikes and scooters that fail to meet technical requirements as stated in the Road Traffic Ordinance of St. Maarten, or lack the required documentation.

Motorcycles or scooters confiscated by police must be reclaimed with the required paperwork within the period set by law or bikers will be penalised in consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office.

The controls stem from the Justice Minister’s zero-tolerance policy on reckless motorcycle and scooter riders. Motorcyclists and scooter riders will be subjected to more traffic stops and checks for technical requirements and required documents in the future.

Police will execute more bike controls as more riders are observed on the road not respecting or obeying the traffic regulations and exhibiting behaviour that is a nuisance to the community and endangers people’s lives.

Anyone with information about dangerous riders or any other community nuisance should contact KPSM via + 1-721-542-2222 or emergency number 911.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/seven-scooters-confiscated-in-zero-tolerance-controls