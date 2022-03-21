Seven Statians get welding certificates | THE DAILY HERALD

Labour Department representative Maxine Spanner-Suares (left), instructors Efren Candelaria (fourth left) and G.R. Macaya (centre), Labour Department and Social Domain representatives, Island Council members, participants and Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet (right).



ST. EUSTATIUS–Seven persons received welding certificates for successfully completing a vocational training programme during a ceremony held at Gertrude Judson Bicentennial Public Library on Wednesday, March 16.

The vocational training programme was launched on August 30, 2021, due to the collaborative efforts of the St. Eustatius government, Can Can Training and Advies Bureau, New Challenges Foundation, the Social Domain, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour SZW and the Council of Education and Labour Market ROA.

The programme began with 14 candidates and ended with seven successfully completing it. Two of the candidates completed the most advanced certification: G6 welding.

Receiving their certificates were Darnell Francis, Winston Richardson, Yohan Tearr, Donnell Abraham, Chandro Schmidt, Omar Spanner (G6) and Kenneth Dorsett (G6). Dorsett and Schmidt were each given a special token of appreciation: Schmidt for never being late and Dorsett for his overall assistance to the programme from the first day. Dorsett went above and beyond the call of duty to assist.

Social Domain policy advisor Gregory Melfor said the course had been planned as far back as 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues had caused delays. He said the Labour Department receives many work permit requests from Global Terminal Investments (GTI), but “we still believe that locals have the right to get first choice.”

“If you are serious, competent with your task, welding is one of the most well-paying jobs, but you must be dedicated, serious and focused. The future is yours, now that you have the basic certificate,” he told the recipients.

Instructors from Curaçao Efren Candelaria and G.R. Macaya gave an insight into the early struggles of the programme, including having to relocate due to issues with electricity. They said seven participants had stuck with it and successfully obtained their certificates, and congratulated the participants.

Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet said one of the programme’s objectives was to train locals in the welding sector, to lower the number of working permits for foreign welders and it was designed for youngsters struggling to find employment on their own. “Giving them the opportunity to learn new skills and to show their ability to be a great employee or employer, and that is important because welding is one of the most important sectors on the island and abroad,” Toet said.

When it comes to welding, it comes down to accuracy, she said; the precise setting of a weld requires control, insight into the work and knowledge about the materials that are used. “A lot of practical, but also theoretical training is needed and that is what happened in this programme: theory and practice came together.”

She said the result of the programme shows that welding is not for everyone.

Members of the Island Council who were present congratulated participants and presented some of them with their certificates.

The participants were given an opportunity to speak and many of them were thankful and emotional when speaking about their journey.

Also present at the ceremony were ROA representative Violet Gumbs, Labour Department representative Maxine Spanner-Suares and Island Council members Koos Sneek (independent), Adelka Spanner (DP) and Clyde van Putten (PLP).

The programme was financed by the SZW Ministry.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/seven-statians-get-welding-certificates