Seventh-day Adventist Volunteers remove 16 Bags of trash in Philipsburg clean-up | THE DAILY HERALD

Volunteers from the Seventh-day Adventist Community Services Federation of St. Maarten during Sunday’s early-morning clean-up across Philipsburg, where more than 40 participants collected 16 bags of garbage from key areas including Back Street, Front Street and the Government Parking Lot.

PHILIPSBURG–The Seventh-day Adventist Community Services Federation of St. Maarten concluded a weekend of activities in observance of Community Service Day (May 2) with a large-scale environmental clean-up on Sunday morning, May 3.

More than 40 volunteers, representing Seventh-day Adventist churches across the island, participated in the early morning initiative from 5:30 am to 8:00 am, targeting key areas including the Boardwalk, Front Street, Backstreet, and the Government Parking Lot.

Volunteers reported that the Boardwalk itself was generally well-maintained, with only minimal scattered litter. Heavier accumulation was observed in surrounding areas, particularly along Backstreet, Front Street, and near the Government Parking Lot, where more intensive cleaning was required.

In total, the group collected sixteen (16) bags of garbage.

The initiative was supported by Pastor Hesketh Matthew, Director of Seventh-day Adventist Community Services for the North Caribbean Conference, who joined the effort and described it as “a meaningful undertaking that demonstrates genuine community spirit and Christian service.”

Following the clean-up, participants gathered for breakfast, providing an opportunity for fellowship and reflection after the morning’s work.

Federation President Arlene Gumbs expressed appreciation to all volunteers and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to ongoing community outreach and environmental stewardship across St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/seventh-day-adventist-volunteers-remove-16-bags-of-trash-in-philipsburg-clean-up