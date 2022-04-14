Several activities planned in Statia for Easter weekend | THE DAILY HERALD

Attendees at the 2021 J’ouvert Morning wet-down.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A number of activities have been planned for the Easter weekend in St. Eustatius.

A J’ouvert Morning wet-down will be held on Easter Monday, April 18, starting at 4:30am. The wet-down will start at One Link Supermarket in the Golden Rock area and will conclude at the Global Terminal Investments (GTI) Statia Playground. The Rebels HD Band will provide the entertainment.

A water truck dousing attendees at the 2021 J’ouvert Morning wet-down.

The Grand Master Band out of St. Kitts, Jamm Boyzz, Turbulanzz Band, the Rebels HD Band, D’Vbyzz and others will provide entertainment at the beachfront on Easter Monday. Many tents have been erected in the Lower Town area.

With the large number of persons expected to be out, the Statia government has instituted several measures to ensure everyone’s safety. On Easter Sunday and Monday (April 17-18) starting from 3:00pm there will be road closures to all motor vehicles (including scooters and motorcycles) that attempt to access the Lower Town area. As the Slave Path will be blocked, vehicles are prohibited from trying to access the Lower Town area via this path.

Measures regarding parking will also be enacted due to the limited parking in the area. Parking will be provided from 3:00pm onward at the parking lot adjacent to Golden Rock School. Persons will also be transported to the Lower Town area and back to the area at no cost. This means that after 3:00pm unauthorised personnel will not be permitted to drive down to the Lower Town area.

The parking area near the Diving Centre has been designated for emergency personnel usage. Only hotel guests and personnel of St. Eustatius Utilities Company Stuco, Makana Ferry, the harbour, dive shops, essential services, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, emergency services and taxis will be allowed to access the area. A zero-tolerance policy will be enforced for all other motor vehicles.

The government is requesting that the public follow the instructions of all safety personnel at all times. There will be a zero-tolerance policy for fighting.

A temporary exemption will be granted from Article 2 of the BES Store Closure for shops and businesses. According to this article, shops and businesses must be closed on Monday, April 18 (Easter Monday). Because of the exemption, businesses and shops can open their doors on April 18 from 7:00am to 1:00pm (six hours).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/several-activities-planned-in-statia-for-easter-weekend