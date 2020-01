Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) has reinstalled several self-service check-in counters outside the main terminal building. This should alleviate some of the congestion issues that have plagued the airport during peak operational hours. Self-service check-in counters have not been seen at PJIA since the passing of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

