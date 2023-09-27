Severely injured victim of road accident identified as suspect in armed robberies | THE DAILY HERALD

After the collision, police found a gun which turned out to have been carried by the scooter rider.





PHILIPSBURG–A head-on collision between a minivan and a scooter left the scooter rider severely wounded. The man broke both legs and sustained injuries to the hips, arms and face. This accident occurred on Sucker Garden Road, on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:00am Police Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received several calls from distraught persons who either witnessed the accident or had seen the victim lying on the asphalt with his legs in an unnatural position, showing his limbs were clearly broken.

In swift response to the emergency calls, several patrol units and personnel of the Traffic Department were dispatched to the scene. Detectives of the Traffic Department found that the driver of the minivan was travelling on Sucker Garden Road towards the intersection with Arch Road. At a critical moment, the minivan attempted to overtake another vehicle, coinciding with the approach of the scooter from the opposite direction. This move resulted in a head-on collision.

At the scene, the severely injured scooter rider received medical attention from ambulance personnel. While nurses tended to the victim, a police officer discovered a gun by the side of the road. This weapon turned out to have been carried by the scooter rider.

Further police investigation revealed that the man, who remains in critical condition in St. Maarten Medical Center, is suspected of being involved in several armed robberies on the island. His involvement is currently under investigation by personnel of the Special Unit Robberies of KPSM.

The firearm has been confiscated by police. KPSM is diligently working to establish a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, including any potential links to criminal activities. Anyone with additional information regarding the accident or related incidents is urged to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation by calling 1721-5422222 ext. 239, 240, 241 or 242.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/severely-injured-victim-of-road-accident-identified-as-suspect-in-armed-robberies