SFC approves funding for NPOwer’s 2022 projects | THE DAILY HERALD

One of capacity-building NPOwer-hosted workshops held in 2021.

PHILIPSBURG–NPOwer, a branch of Foresee Foundation 4C, has been granted funding from cooperation fund Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben (SFC) for the continuation of its three-pillared year plan that was developed to strengthen the civil society organisation (CSO) sector of St. Maarten, NPOwer said in a press release on Tuesday, February 1.

The funding will facilitate the continuation of a strategic plan to see non-profit organisations (NPOs) strengthen their approach and presence through capacity-building, network-building and connectivity-building, stated the press release.

NPOwer said it had noted that capacity-building continues to be a much-needed tool to ensure NPOs maintain viability, meet expected goals and benchmarks, and keep passionate and motivated.

“Bringing NPOs together is a must in a time when getting funding/sponsoring is challenging and rethinking of current practices is needed. This project facilitates a coming together that will see cooperation, stimulation and sustainability, with NPOs and all stakeholders benefiting,” said NPOwer.

The organisation will facilitate the successful integration of NPOs and various stakeholders into one solid platform that will work to keep everyone connected. This will be achieved by matching NPOs to stakeholders, volunteers and opportunities, all this facilitated on a single well-managed network/platform that is also capable of lobbying, promoting and matching competencies, stated the press release.

To achieve these goals NPOwer said it will continue the successful capacity-building training workshops on a variety of engaging topics, the video project, the Spotlight series, various training experiences and volunteer.sx, an interactive online platform that matches NPOs to volunteers.

Foresee Foundation’s Jose Sommers said, “2021 was a complicated year because of COVID. However, we were able to reach many of our targets. 2022 will see a reinvigorated NPOwer with an aim to maximise our reach, ensuring that we make the kind of impact necessary to achieve more than we did last year.”

NPOwer will soon launch its workshops calendar with the expectation of delivering more than 60 hours of learning experiences for NPO members. In the second phase of last year’s workshops calendar, the organisation saw every workshop fully booked within hours of being announced, showing that St. Maarten’s NPO sector realises the value of improving capacity and strengths, stated the press release.

The organisation said it is ready for a very active response to this year’s workshop series in the expected relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions.

In terms of networking and building connectivity, NPOwer said it will continue to build the island’s most comprehensive NPO database, not only compiling contact information but matching and facilitating interaction amongst NPOs. NPOwer saw this approach as pivotal to operating successfully in St. Maarten.

The partnership of St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and NPOwer to establish volunteer.sx, the island’s online platform for everything in regard to volunteering, is one of leading by example. Volunteer.sx and NPOwer’s active and growing database will be heavily utilised to connect organisations to each other and to much-needed new and already-engaged volunteers.

Forty NPOs are already registered on volunteer.sx, with more than 160 individual possible volunteers also registered on the platform, stated the press release.

NPOwer said it is grateful SFC has seen the value in this programme by granting funding that will undoubtedly help the NPO sector of St. Maarten.

The organisation encourages all organisations to take advantage of the opportunities now available to connect and build to make St. Maarten a stronger community.

NPOwer also congratulated the more than 70 NPOs that participated in one or more activities last year and is looking forward to continuing the journey in 2022.

NPOwer brings NPOs together to share expertise, grow capacity, assist with funding, fundraising, marketing, governance and other innovative strategies.

https://www.npowersxm.com/ and Facebook pages

https://www.facebook.com/NPOwerSXM/ and

https://www.facebook.com/groups/sxmcsos/ to keep abreast of all workshops, events and activities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sfc-approves-funding-for-npower-s-2022-projects