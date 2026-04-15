SG Joy Arnell honoured for 40 years of public service | THE DAILY HERALD

VSA SG Joy Arnell

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richinel Brug has congratulated Secretary General Joy Arnell on reaching 40 years of dedicated service to St Maarten.

Arnell’s four-decade career in public service was recognised for its unwavering commitment, professionalism, and leadership, with her contributions playing a key role in strengthening the operations and continuity of the health sector.

“SG Arnell’s career is a testament to what true public service represents,” Minister Brug stated in a press release. “For forty years she has served with integrity, dedication, and a strong sense of responsibility toward the people of St Maarten. Her experience and leadership have helped guide the Ministry through many developments and challenges over the years.”

Minister Brug highlighted Arnell’s leadership during two of the most critical periods in the country’s recent history, including the impact of Hurricane Irma in 2017, described as the strongest hurricane to strike St Maarten, and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During these difficult moments for our country, SG Arnell’s steady leadership, experience, and commitment to public service were invaluable,” Minister Brug added. “Her ability to help guide the Ministry through crises demonstrated both resilience and dedication to protecting the health and well-being of our people.”

The Minister also pointed to Arnell’s approachable leadership style and her willingness to support her team at all levels within the Ministry.

“While the position of Secretary General carries great responsibility, SG Arnell has never allowed the title to distance her from the work or the people around her,” Minister Brug said. “She is always willing to come down to the floor level, assist where needed, and support her colleagues whenever help is required. That humility and commitment to teamwork are qualities that truly set her apart.”

Minister Brug spoke of the importance of recognising individuals whose long-standing contributions help shape and support public institutions.

On behalf of the Ministry of VSA, he expressed appreciation and gratitude for Arnell’s service.

“As we celebrate this significant milestone, we thank SG Arnell for her commitment and for the example she continues to set for current and future generations of public servants,” Minister Brug said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sg-joy-arnell-honoured-for-40-years-of-public-service