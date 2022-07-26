Shadani Fleming wins plate design contest, plate to be used from 2023 | THE DAILY HERALD

The winning number plate design

PHILIPSBURG–Local graphic designer Shadani Fleming’s simple design of a number plate depicting an aircraft, sunrise, and palm trees has won hearts of the public and landed her the winning spot of the number plate design competition.

The winning plate design will be used as of 2023 and the following years. Fleming’s design received more than 1,000 of the popular votes and she was notified and awarded the prize of NAf. 1,000.

Fleming’s winning artwork featured a clean design with a red, white, and blue gradient background. It also featured elements of the local symbols.

The submissions were accompanied by short descriptions. Fleming’s was: “Along with great food, music, beaches and people, our infamously loved airport is one of the top ‘attractions’ that draw thousands of tourists to ‘The Friendly Island’ year after year. Feeling the jet blast, attempting to ‘touch’ the bottom of a plane as it flies overhead, but also enjoying the beautiful sunset as the day ends are just some of the highlights tourists enjoy the most on St. Maarten. I wanted to capture that essence and transform it into a minimalistic yet bold icon that represents St. Maarten and her longevity.”

The Ministry of Finance held a design competition for the past few weeks to choose what will be the artwork used for the country’s licence plate. Three submissions for licence plates were posted on the St. Maarten Government Facebook page and the public was encouraged to vote for their favourite. Each submission was posted with a caption explaining the concept for the designs. More than 2,000 votes were cast during the Facebook poll.

“I am pleased to announce that the winning plate design belongs to Ms. Shadani Fleming, a local graphic designer who captured the hearts and favour of the people who voted. This piece of art will remain as the design used for the foreseeable future. Her design was chosen by the people of St. Maarten and will be furthermore immortalised as the standard licence plate design,” said Finance Minister Ardwell Irion in a press release. “When students learn about national symbols like the flag, St. Maarten song and others, your name will be uttered with the likes of similar local heroes.”

He said an honourable mention should also go out to the other designers Quinell Ming and Magueda Jackson. “The submissions were strong and even though they didn’t capture the prize, the level of work is worth commending. It is my hope that they continue to work and improve their skills.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shadani-fleming-wins-plate-design-contest-plate-to-be-used-from-2023