Shareholder asks GEBE board to step  down, board expected to meet on matter | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The shareholder of utilities company GEBE has asked the company’s entire Supervisory Board of Directors (SBOD) to step down, a reliable source close to the board told The Daily Herald on Friday.

The board comprises Denniscio Boasman, who is the chairman and members Dennis Richardson, Antonio Brooks, and Charlesworth Sydney. Several members, including Chairman Boasman, are currently off-island and are expected to return in the coming days. The board is expected to meet once all the members are back on the island to deliberate on the request.

The reason for the resignation request was not entirely clear, but it is reportedly connected to unresolved issues concerning consumer relief. “Yes, the shareholder asked the board to resign. The entire board was asked to resign. This request came today [Friday],” The Daily Herald was told.

This newspaper understands that at least one board member personally sees no reason to step down, suggesting the shareholder would probably have to exercise its authority if it wants the board removed.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina were unsuccessful on Friday.