Sharp drop in ‘road’ tax payments compared to same period last year | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The number of motorists who have paid their motor vehicle (road) tax thus far for the year is significantly lower compared to the corresponding period last year.

A total of 9,565, motorists had paid their motor vehicle tax up to yesterday, Tuesday, March 3, almost half of the 17,843, who paid the tax around the same period last year.

Finance Minister Ardwell Irion has urged motorists to pay their motor vehicle tax as required by law.

The deadline for the payment of motor vehicle tax has been extended to Friday, March 13, almost two weeks after the February 28 deadline stipulated by law.

Motorists have a number of options to pay their 2020 vehicle tax. Payment can be made at the Receiver’s Office at the Government Building in Philipsburg or at the Public Service Centre (PSC) in Simpson Bay. Payment can be made in cash, by cheque or by MAESTRO bank card.

Payments can also be made via the bank either by using the bank’s on-line payment system or by visiting the bank and depositing the funds into the appropriate account. At RBC Royal Bank, payment can be made into government’s guilder account number 8200000005425048 or the US Dollars account number: 8200000403930461. At Windward Islands Bank (WIB), payment can be made to the guilder account number 324800-03 or US Dollars account number 324800-05

Motorists who have paid their 2020 vehicle tax via the bank are urged to visit the Receiver’s Office at the Government Building in Philipsburg or the Public Service Centre in Simpson Bay three working days after making payment.

They should go to the kiosk and select “Receivers” followed by “online payment,” then proceed to window “A” and present their proof of payment made via the bank along with the original valid insurance, valid inspection of the vehicle and their 2019 motor vehicle tax payment receipt to obtain the 2020 receipt. The 2020 receipt should be kept in the vehicle as evidence of payment in the event that the motorist is asked by the police to produce this. For recently purchased vehicles, the bill of sale is required.

The plates cost NAf. 12.50 for all types of vehicles and NAf. 7.50 for motorbikes.

Motorists with number plates M, P, SXM, MR (ministers) and PAR (parliament) will pay NAf. 275 in motor vehicle tax for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated ones. Motorists with R plates will pay NAf. 300 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles. Taxis, BUS, G (group) and T (tour buses with 35 passengers or less) pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 550 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Vehicles with V and Z plates that weigh more than 3,500kg will pay NAf. 1,250 for gasoline- or diesel-fuel-operated vehicles. Vehicles with V plates that weigh less than 3,500kg will pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated vehicles. Persons with MF (motorbike) plates will pay NAf. 200 and those with MF (mopeds) will pay NAf. 50 in motor vehicle tax.

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 is affecting the delivery of the 2020 number plates which have to come from China. Irion had said last week that the original contractor who won the bid for the plates had pulled out of the project, but the issue now being faced is the effects of COVID-19 on the opening of companies in China.

“Currently we are facing issues with delivery pertaining to the company in China that isn’t allowed to be open due to the coronavirus. Worldwide, companies and countries are being affected and pressured by the non-delivery of products due to coronavirus and companies not being allowed to be open and we are also now facing that situation at the moment,” the minister had said in response to a question from The Daily Herald during the Council of Ministers press briefing last Wednesday.

As the 2020 number plates have not yet arrived in the country, motorists who have paid their 2020 motor vehicle tax are allowed to use their current number plates without repercussion until the new plates become available.

