…SHEARED PAULETTE JOGS TO THE WEST… | THE DAILY HERALD

…EXPECTED TO TURN WEST-NORTHWESTWARD LATER TODAY… Tropical Storm Paulette Advisory Number

10NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

AL172020500 AM AST Wed Sep 09 2020 SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST…0900 UTC…INFORMATION———————————————-

LOCATION…19.2N 45.6WABOUT 1440 MI…2315 KM WNW OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDSABOUT 1145 MI…1845 KM E OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…60 MPH…95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…997 MB…29.44 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS——————–There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK———————-At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Paulette was located near latitude 19.2 North, longitude 45.6 West. Paulette is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 km/h). A slightly faster motion toward the west-northwest is expected later today, followed by a temporary westward motion on Thursday. A turn back toward the west-northwest is expected on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, with gradual weakening anticipated on Thursday and Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND———————-None.

Forecaster Roberts

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sheared-paulette-jogs-to-the-west