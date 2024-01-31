Shiloh Williams earns first runner-up at Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant | THE DAILY HERALD

Williams showcasing her evening wear during the competition.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten’s very own Shiloh Williams, the reigning Queen of the Miss POSH Interscholastic pageant, recently made her mark on the regional stage as she competed in the Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant.

The crowning moment took place at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Saturday, December 30.

Williams, who represented St. Maarten, wowed the judges and audience with her exceptional talent and charisma, earning the title of First Runner-up. Takyla Hart-Johnson of St Kitts and Nevis was crowned Queen.

The competition saw participation from talented delegates hailing from the British Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Guadeloupe, Anguilla, Barbados, French St. Martin, Haiti and St. Lucia.

In an interview with “The Daily Herald”, Williams expressed her gratitude for the experience. “I never dreamed of being in the position I am today, to have a platform where my voice and opinions matter, to bring joy, inspire and entertain people through pageantry," she said.

This regional competition marked Williams’ first opportunity to travel and represent St. Maarten on an international level. The journey leading up to the pageant was no easy feat for the talented queen. “For the first time, I was experiencing nervousness, anxiety and pressure to do well and to make St. Maarten proud. I wanted to show off our culture and what makes us unique and to do it to the best of my ability,” Williams said.

With the unwavering support of her family members, friends and chaperone, Williams gracefully graced the stage and flawlessly executed all of her performances. Notably, her talent segment featured a powerful dramatic monologue focused on teenage struggles, shedding light on the daily realities faced by her peers and herself.

“Apart from my previous pageant talents, such as dancing, which comes naturally to me, my chaperone pushed me to step outside my comfort zone for this competition,” Williams concluded.

Williams has undoubtedly made her mark in the Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant, showcasing her unique talents and captivating the judges with her genuine grace and poise.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shiloh-williams-earns-first-runner-up-at-miss-caribbean-talented-teen-pageant