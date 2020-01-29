Shipment of streetlights en route to St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Dark streets in several parts of the country will soon be illuminated, thanks to a shipment of streetlights that is currently on its way to the country.

Interim Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Minister Christopher Wever said on Wednesday he had received an update that the utilities company was expecting the shipment of streetlights, which is expected to arrive in the country as early as next week.

“This is just one of the shipments [that will result in – Ed.] streetlights being fixed and lighting up concerned areas,” Wever told reporters during the live Council of Ministers press briefing.

“As I was told by the Justice Minister that safety concern is a top priority, the more districts we can light up, the better for the community as well,” he added.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shipment-of-streetlights-en-route-to-st-maarten