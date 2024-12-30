Shooting in Dutch Quarter: one injured, suspect arrested | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG—St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday evening in the Dutch Quarter area. At 6:20pm, Central Dispatch received reports of gunfire near the entrance of the Garden of Eden on the main road.

Police responding to the scene discovered a male victim who had been shot in the leg. Emergency medical personnel administered first aid before transporting the victim to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

In connection with the incident, officers arrested a male suspect at the scene. The suspect is currently in custody at the Philipsburg Police Station as investigations continue.

Detectives and forensic teams remain actively engaged in gathering evidence and piecing together the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

KPSM is calling on the public for assistance. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Philipsburg Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or use the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shooting-in-dutch-quarter-one-injured-suspect-arrested