Shooting in prison | THE DAILY HERALD

The fence.

WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao prison warden Urny Floran confirmed that a conflict arose Monday morning between a group of local inmates and Venezuelan detainees.

The situation got out of hand. Police reported that a Venezuelan man had been shot in the upper leg and was later taken to Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) for treatment.

Meanwhile, the barbed wire rolls on the fence around the penitentiary have been repaired. In some spots it was damaged or completely gone, making it easier for prisoners to escape. That is now no longer possible.

