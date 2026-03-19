Shooting incident in island Harbour | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is investigating another shooting incident which occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Island Harbour. Reports received by the Joint Emergency Services Control Room (JESCR) indicated that at approximately 2:20am, a shoot-ing occurred at a residence in the Island Harbour area. Officers responded to the scene and immedi-ately commenced investigations.

Police confirm that one male victim sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for medical attention.

Officers processed the scene and collected several items of evidential value. Investigations into this matter are ongoing. The RAPF is appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the police via 1-264-497-2333/5333. Information can also be provided anonymously via SecureAXA.com.

The incident follows a shooting that occurred on Friday March 13 in Island Harbour at 8pm.

Several gunshots were reported and a male was transported to hospital with gunshot injuries.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shooting-incident-in-island-harbour