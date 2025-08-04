Shooting incident in Little Dix is under investigation | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred sometime after 10:00pm on Saturday, August 2, in the Little Dix area. As a result of the incident, a 21-year-old male sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving medical attention. His condition is reported to be stable.

The RAPF strongly condemns this act of violence, particularly as the island comes together during the Anguilla Summer Festival to celebrate peace, culture, and community. The use of firearms has no place in our society, and such acts endanger the safety and well-being of everyone.

An active investigation is now underway. As part of ongoing efforts to bring those responsible to justice, police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could assist with investigations to come forward. Members of the public are urged to contact the RAPF Criminal Investigation Department via 1-264-497-2333/5333 or submit tips anonymously through SecureAXA.com.

New legislation has been enacted to prohibit face coverings that obscure identity and is in effect from July 1 to August 15. Police can ask persons to remove their face mask or remove it themselves if the person refuses. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to EC $5,000 or one year in prison. Exceptions to the ruling include wearing a decorative mask as part of a costume in a carnival troupe or if a medical condition requires it. The measure has been implemented as part of national efforts to enhance public safety, improve closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring, and serve as a deterrent to criminal activity during the period when thousands of people are moving across the island for various events.

“This is a proactive public safety measure,” said Commissioner of Police Robert Clark. “The goal is to ensure greater visibility and accountability at events, especially as we navigate heightened tensions and large crowds. This will mean a safer, smoother and more secure Festival experience.”

Mariners crossing to Anguilla from St. Martin for the August Monday Beach Party on August 4, are advised to stay clear of Blowing Rock, Anguillita and South Wager and make sure to use the most updated nautical charts for Anguilla. They are also advised to maintain a safe speed and distance from hazards; not consume alcohol while operating a boat; not carry more passengers than authorised; check in at an official port of entry; and anchor at a safe distance from other vessels. Safety must be the number one priority.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shooting-incident-in-little-dix-is-under-investigation