Shooting on Pic Paradis road leaves two injured | THE DAILY HERALD

The shooting took place on the Pic Paradis road. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–Two persons struck by bullets were evacuated to the French-side hospital at around midday Tuesday following a shooting at a house on the road leading to Pic Paradis.

The Gendarmerie confirmed “several shots were fired.” Gendarmes were on the scene as well as a forensics team. No further information was given. The Gendarmerie did not confirm if the injured persons were a woman and her son as unconfirmed reports suggested.

