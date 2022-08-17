Shooting on Sister Modesta Road leaves one man dead | THE DAILY HERALD

A man is dead after he was shot in his torso by an unknown shooter on Sister Modesta Road on Wednesday afternoon. In photo: The shooting crime scene. Story on page .





SIMPSON BAY–One man is dead after he was shot in his torso by an unknown shooter on Sister Modesta Road on Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed.



Around 2:20pm, Police Central Control Room received multiple reports of a shooting that had occurred in Simpson Bay. Several patrols and paramedics were dispatched to the scene. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police were informed soon afterwards that the man had succumbed to his injury

The reason for the shooting is not yet clear. A suspect(s) is/are not yet known. Patrol officers searched the neighbourhood for the suspects, but the search was unsuccessful. Police forensic technicians are in the process of recovering evidence at the crime scene.

The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. The investigation into this tragic event is still ongoing.

Detectives investigating this shooting are asking anyone with information to contact the KPSM at +1-721-542-2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line 9300.

Only with the help of the community can KPSM solve these cases. One can also visit the police website

www.policesx.sx or leave a message through the Facebook page: St. Maarten Police Force – St. Maarten Police Force.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shooting-on-sister-modesta-road-leaves-one-man-dead