Shooting suspect arrested with help from international partners | THE DAILY HERALD

The shooting victim was found deceased on Aron Jacobs Drive. (File photo)

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has announced the arrest and extradition of a suspect linked to a fatal shooting that occurred on Aron Jacobs Drive in Cay Bay on January 26, 2025.

On that morning, at approximately 8:00am, police received multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Officers arriving on the scene discovered a young male victim who had tragically lost his life as a result of the shooting.

During the investigation, detectives identified a suspect, known by the initials J.J., believed to be involved in the incident. The suspect fled to the French side of the island, where he was later apprehended by local authorities.

Following established legal procedures, an extradition request was issued to return the suspect to Dutch St. Maarten to face trial. Through the collaborative efforts of the French judicial system, INTERPOL, and the St. Kitts and Nevis Royal Police Force, the suspect was successfully returned to St. Maarten on January 20, 2026.

KPSM expressed its gratitude to all international partners involved, highlighting that the case underscores the value of cross-border cooperation in criminal investigations.

“This operation exemplifies the strengthening partnership between KPSM and INTERPOL, built through collaborative efforts on international notices and enhanced cooperation with regional and global partners,” the police said.

Authorities stressed that such partnerships are vital to ensuring that suspects cannot evade justice by crossing borders.

The investigation into the Aron Jacobs Drive shooting remains ongoing.

