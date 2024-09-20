Shortest parliamentary term comes to an end with heartfelt speeches | THE DAILY HERALD

The pictures of new MPs for the just-ended parliamentary term were unveiled on the wall of the legislative hall in Parliament during Thursday’s meeting.

PHILIPSBURG–Lasting just seven months, the shortest parliamentary term in St. Maarten’s history came to an end during a session on Thursday during which Members of Parliament (MPs) delivered heartfelt speeches and bade farewell to the five MPs who will not be returning to the legislature when the new term starts today, Friday.

Not returning will be Silveria Jacobs and Cloyd “Ohndhae” Marlin from National Alliance (NA); Akeem Arrindell from United People’s Party (UP); and Kevin Maingrette and Christophe Emmanuel from Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW). Emmanuel, Maingrette and Arrindell were not present for the meeting. Parliament Chair Sarah Wescot-Williams did not indicate that the three were absent with notice.

Highlights of the meeting included the unveiling of the framed photographs of MPs who were new in the now-ended term, on the wall of the legislative hall and the presenting of special tokens of appreciation to departing MPs, as well as tokens to all MPs for enduring the shortest parliamentary term in the country’s history.

NA MP Ardwell Irion said that as the term came to an end it was time to reflect on the challenges faced and the milestones achieved. He said that through it all, Parliament has strived to make decisions in the best interest of the people, with resilience and unity as the guide.

“While the road ahead remains filled with challenges, we take pride in the progress made. Our focus on economic recovery, strengthening our healthcare system and ensuring the welfare of our citizens has laid the groundwork for a stronger St. Maarten,” said Irion. “The dedication of each Member of Parliament in serving the needs of our communities has been a testament to our collective responsibility. As we prepare for the next chapter in our nation's governance, let us carry forward the lessons learned and remain committed to the values of service, integrity, and progress.”

Party for Progress (PFP) MP Melissa Gumbs said it was “definitely a strange time in St.

Maarten’s political arena,” given how short the term was. Gumbs dedicated her speaking time to the departing MPs. She said that although she did not necessarily see eye to eye politically on many things with Emmanuel, she respects his points.

Gumbs wished Maingrette greater discernment and wisdom when choosing those he confides in and receives advice from, noting that genuine, honest camaraderie is difficult to come by. She said she was happy that Marlin “made it” to the meeting and she appreciated his being there. She shared remarks for Jacobs (see related story). She urged incoming MPs to practise great discernment, wisdom and pragmatism when approaching their job. “If you do it well, sleep should never be a thing you do easily as you confront the realities facing our population.”

Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) MP Sjamira Roseburg said she looks in the mirror each day and holds herself accountable to the promises she has made to the people of St. Maarten. “Entering as a rookie, I’ve been learning to navigate the complexities of politics. I’ve discovered not to judge a book by its cover, to form my own opinions, to ask questions rather than assume and to approach every challenge with resilience,” said Roseburg.

She said she has grown by learning from colleagues and embracing the importance of working across party lines for the greater good. She wished those not returning much success in their future endeavours and said she looked forward to collaborating with those who are returning, whether in coalition or opposition.

Marlin made clear that his farewell is not goodbye. “As I step away from my role and responsibilities as a Member of Parliament, this is not a goodbye. I want to assure the people of St. Maarten that I intend to return, ready, able and willing to continue serving as your MP. In the interim, I will continue to asses where we went wrong as a party losing over 2,000 votes and three seats in two elections.

“I intend to remain active as your voice across different media platforms, advocating for the issues that matter most to our people. I take this time to reflect on the challenges we face today, particularly in matters such as the state of affairs at GEBE.”

He said he was grateful for the opportunity to be a part of what he referred to as a historical journey that ended prematurely. He said the constant internal disagreements within the coalition and now even within parties have left many searching for real solutions.

UP MP Francisco Lacroes said the past seven months had been marked by challenges,

including the “unfortunate” short term of the Mercelina I Coalition. He said while this was a period of political shifts, it is important that MPs draw lessons from it.

“The experience, while brief, highlights the dynamic nature of governance and the need for resilience in our political system. In light of these challenges, I am hopeful that we will continue to grow in political maturity,” said Lacroes. “Our journey towards stability and progress does not end here. We have a responsibility to work together, across party lines, for the betterment of our beloved St. Maarten. The road ahead requires cooperation, vision and a steadfast commitment to the people we serve.”

He spoke about each outgoing MP, noting that Marlin would be missed for his frequent mention of the word controversy; Emmanuel was never afraid to call all out when he believed that things were not right; Maingrette’s time was short but very impactful; and Arrindell’s guidance will be missed. He said “a shame will be placed on those who have made it their business to bring you [Arrindell – Ed.] down.”

Parliament Chair Wescot-Williams said the loss of the five MPs represents a significant amount of experience and knowledge. She also highlighted the positive traits of the new incoming MPs.

In her final speech as NA leader and NA faction leader in Parliament, Jacobs gave a glimpse into her life leading up to her serving the community at the executive and legislative levels over the past 12 years. The former prime minister said it had been her dedication to educating the whole child that had motivated her to seek political office for the first time back in 2010 after 20 years in education: 16 in the classroom and four in management. She served in several capacities, including as Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Minister, MP and Prime Minister over the past 12 years.

“Unfortunately, I, for the first time in 10 years, will not be in that group of elected representatives. It is a truly humbling fact. I have always lived and worked with a high level of integrity, transparency and an unmatched work ethic. My goal was to make a difference, and while I didn’t meet all my own lofty targets for myself, I do believe that I have done exactly that – made a difference for the time that was granted to me,” she said. “For this I’m extremely grateful. I feel blessed, tremendously blessed, to have had the opportunity to serve the people of St. Maarten.”

She expressed hope that the 15 incoming MPs and the government to be appointed will work diligently toward the continuous building of St. Maarten.

She stressed the need to focus on the importance of education, sustainable

development and building financial resilience in building a nation everyone can be proud of. She also highlighted that the need for electoral reform and minimising the impact of mis-/disinformation has never been more glaring, more needed, more of a priority. “It is a disservice to the people of St. Maarten to ask to lead this country and do so based on untruths, stretched truths and plain-out lies. We see this happening all around the world, in the USA, and definitely it played a role in my demise, among other factors, of course,” she said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shortest-parliamentary-term-comes-to-an-end-with-heartfelt-speeches