ShowSpeed touches down amid wild fanfare | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG — Global creator and entertainer IShowSpeed (Darren Watkins Jr.) touched down in St. Maarten Wednesday evening, his last stop in a push to breaking the record for most countries streamed in one day.

While various activities were scheduled, a late arrival threw a wrench in the plans, however he still managed to visit Captain D's Rib Shack to taste the food and the Bacchanal/ Pondfill Boulevard Strip near Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village to get a taste of the carnival spirit before a final press conference. From the minute he stepped foot out of the airport all the way to Phillipsburg, he was surrounded by fans, both at the designated stops and along roadsides, some fans chasing the truck he travelled in.

He is planning to stay in St. Maarten to experience more of the island, so fans can keep an eye out for announcements on his social media. Press conference host Gee Money confirmed that he will be taking part in Thursday's Grand Parade. Co-host SuppaKid acknowledged the tour as "monumental for the Caribbean overall".

When asked about his impression of the island the The Daily Herald, he said it was "just vibes, just everybody having fun. The food is good, it gives me a Miami/ South Beach vibe… Everybody is just very vibrant here."

He arrived after visiting Dominica, Guadeloupe, St. Kitts and Nevis on the same day. The YouTuber with 50 million subscribers has been taking the Caribbean by storm, livestreaming his high intensity tours, showcasing everything the destinations have to offer, followed by a frenzy of fans. The tour kicked of with Trinidad and Tobago on April 25.

IShowSpeed has been named to the TIME100 Creators List and Rolling Stone’s Most Influential Creator in the World. He blends gaming, sports, and real-world storytelling. Expedia has been the official travel partner for this Caribbean tour.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/showspeed-touches-down-amid-wild-fanfare