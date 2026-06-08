SHTA Academy launches June training initiative | THE DAILY HERALD

A group of trainees.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Hotel and Tourism Association (SHTA) Academy is encouraging individuals and organisations to invest in people as it launches a series of professional development programmes aimed at strengthening communication, leadership, customer service, sales performance and workplace relationships.

The training initiative will run from June 15 through June 30 and is open to both members and non-members. Participants do not need to belong to a company or organisation to take part.

According to former SHTA President and trainer Liesa Euton, the programmes are designed to develop soft skills that are essential in both professional and personal life.

"The hardest subject in the world is people," said Euton. "Whether we are speaking with guests, clients, co-workers, managers, team members, friends or family, our success depends on how effectively we communicate and connect with one another."

Euton said that while many organisations invest heavily in systems, technology and infrastructure, people skills often determine whether a business succeeds.

"We teach skills that anyone and everyone can use. These are not just workplace skills; they are life skills. Better communication creates stronger families, stronger teams, stronger businesses and stronger communities."

The training initiative focusses on practical strategies that participants can immediately apply, including effective communication, active listening, conflict resolution, leadership development, customer engagement, emotional intelligence, teamwork and relationship-building.

With tourism continuing to play a major role in the local economy, Euton said now is the ideal time for businesses and individuals to sharpen their skills before the next high season.

"The organisations that invest in their people today will be the ones that deliver exceptional service tomorrow. Guests remember how they were treated long after they forget the room number or the meal they ordered. Service excellence begins with people excellence."

The June initiative includes training in Customer Service and Hospitality Excellence, Advanced Customer Service, Sales Training and Supervisory Skills Training. Customer service and hospitality courses will focus on creating memorable guest experiences, communicating with confidence, serving with excellence, building lasting relationships and developing hospitality soft skills that can be applied across industries.

Topics include service excellence, hospitality soft skills, front office and reception professionalism, food and beverage service standards, relationship building, customer care best practices and hospitality communication skills.

The sales training programme is designed for sales professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners and customer-facing employees. Participants will learn how to identify customer needs, understand different communication styles, build trust and rapport, handle objections professionally, improve closing techniques, strengthen customer relationships and increase sales performance and revenue.

The supervisory skills course is geared toward current and aspiring supervisors, team leaders and managers. Areas of focus include leading with confidence, communicating with impact, delegating effectively, resolving workplace conflicts, improving employee engagement, increasing team productivity and creating stronger workplace cultures.

Euton said the programmes are accessible to everyone. "You don't have to be a member of SHTA, and you don't have to be employed by a company to participate," Euton said. "Anyone who wants to improve their communication skills, leadership abilities, customer service skills or personal effectiveness can benefit from these programmes."

She added that the communication skills taught during the courses can benefit people both professionally and personally. "The ability to communicate effectively is one of the most valuable skills a person can possess. It helps us build trust, solve problems, strengthen relationships and create positive outcomes in every aspect of life."

SHTA Academy said it hopes the June training initiative will help strengthen St. Maarten's workforce while empowering individuals to reach their full potential.

The training sessions will be held from June 15 to June 30 at the SHTA Office on Pondfill Road and are open to members, non-members, individuals and businesses.

Persons interested in participating can contact SHTA Academy for registration and additional information. The initiative is being promoted under the slogan: "Better Skills. Better Service. Better Results."

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shta-academy-launches-june-training-initiative